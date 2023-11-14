Five people are now dead following a deadly crash in Westmoreland, Jamaica.

Among those killed in the crash were two children and their respective mothers.

The motor vehicle crash involved a taxi, which the women and children were travelling in and a truck.

According to Loop News, a Toyota Noah taxi ran off the road into a tree after colliding with a truck.

Three persons reportedly died at the scene of the crash, with two being rushed to hospital. However, they both later succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the taxi, who survived the crash, reportedly fled the scene and is being sought by the police, who have indicated that they know his identity.