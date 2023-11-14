As Israel’s tanks close in, US President Joe Biden says that Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital must be protected.

President Biden said that he hoped that the Israeli military forces would take “less intrusive action” at Gaza’s largest hospital, which medical staff say has been the target of Israeli bombing and snipers.

The US president said that there is an active effort get a pause deal in place that will see the release of prisoners held by Hamas.

According to Al Jazeera, President Biden’s comments came as medics warned of mounting casualties among patients, including newborn babies, at the hospital, which has been encircled by Israeli forces since Saturday.

Witnesses on Monday reported that tanks and armoured vehicles were positioned just metres from the gate of the medical complex, where staff say power outages, dwindling medical supplies and Israeli bombardment have made taking care of patients next to impossible.