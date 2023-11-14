There are calls coming in for the significance of Memorial Day to be taught in Trinidad and Tobago’s schools.

Retired Warrant Officer Hilton George lead the call while speaking to members of the media following a wreath-laying ceremony for Memorial Day.

He said that all students across the twin island federation should be wearing poppies during the week.

He also encouraged more young people to be a part of the protective services to serve their country.

According to the National Archives of Trinidad and Tobago, the 11th of November is known as Remembrance/Memorial Day in Trinidad and Tobago.

It is observed annually throughout the British Commonwealth as well as in other countries such as France (Armistice Day) and the United States of America (Veterans Day).