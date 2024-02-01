Citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being offered the unique opportunity to pursue higher education at Turkish universities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, in their release, referred to the offer as a landmark initiative, that will foster international collaboration and educational excellence.

The application period is currently open until February 20th 2024.

The Ministry goes on to state that the scholarships aim to nurture educational aspirations of citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The scholarships cover a range of disciplines at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels, as well as research scholarships and the KATIP program, which is designed for foreign public officials, diplomats, academics and researchers who wish to learn Turkish and get to know Türkiye better.

The Foreign Affairs ministry says that the Turkey scholarships are poised to aid national development through the acquisition of knowledge and cultural exchange.