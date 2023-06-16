Protesters in Lebanon have attacked several bank buildings, set tyres alight and smashed windows to demand their money back.

The angry demonstrations took place on Thursday in a suburb outside the capital, Beirut, and targeted the branches of Bank Audi, Bank of Beirut and Byblos Bank in Sin el-Fil in Mount Lebanon Governorate.

The protesters were angry about financial controls which have destroyed many people’s life savings.

People demanded the return of their money, also calling for officials involved in corruption, including the central bank Governor Riad Salameh, to be held accountable.

According to Al Jazeera, one protester said they were sending the banks a message.

Lebanon has been hit with a crushing economic crisis since 2019, with the World Bank deeming it one of the worst in modern history.