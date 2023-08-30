The match fees of female cricketers have been increased to equal the fees of male cricketers.

The change by the England and Wales Cricket Board was made following recommendations suggested in the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report.

According to BBC Sport, the report said women were paid 25% of men’s fees for white-ball and 15% for Tests by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Match fees are paid for each appearance in addition to England players’ wider salaries from the ECB, which are not impacted by this change.

England’s captain Heather Knight was pleased by the change saying it was “fantastic to see”.