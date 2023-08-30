President of the Central African country of Gabon has issued a call for help following the country’s first coup.

Gabon’s Deposed President Ali Bongo hours after he was put under house arrest by members of his presidential guard solicited for help.

The President’s guards appeared on state television, stating that they represent all security and defense forces in Gabon, saying that the election results were cancelled, all borders closed and state institutions dissolved.

According to Al Jazeera, the officers, who introduced themselves as “The Committee of Transition and the Restoration of Institutions” said the coup was stage in an effort to defend peace in the Central African nation.

While Gabon’s President in a video circulating on social has called on citizens to defy the coup attempt by the guards, but reports are that the streets of the nation’s capital were filled with people celebrating and waving flags.