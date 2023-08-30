Shaggy’s 2002 hit ‘Hey Sexy Lady’ has hit 100 million streams on music streaming platform Spotify.

According to DancehallMag this is the fifth time Shaggy has had a song achieve this milestone on Spotify; the other successful hits include: It Wasn’t Me, Angel, Boombastic, and I Need Your Love.

‘Hey Sexy Lady’ is the first single from Shaggy’s sixth studio album, “Lucky Day”. The song reached No. 10 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 97 on the US Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

Beyond its streaming success, Hey Sexy Lady has racked up quite the presence in entertainment spaces, gracing the soundtracks of films such as Kangaroo Jack, Along Came Polly (2004), and She’s The Man (2006). It even featured in a commercial starring retired NBA player Carmelo Anthony.

It’s currently certified Platinum in Canada and Australia.

Another version of Hey Sexy Lady, featuring additional verses from Sean Paul and Will Smith, has also captivated listeners, accumulating nearly 20 million streams on Spotify.