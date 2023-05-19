Fasten your seatbelts because Universal’s “Fast X” is racing into theaters this weekend, and it’s picked up $7.5 million in Thursday previews at the domestic box office.

The 10th “Fast and Furious” is predicted to open to more than $60 million.

That would make it the franchise’s seventh-highest debut, between 2021’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million) and 2019’s “Hobbs and Shaw” spinoff ($60 million). In terms of Thursday previews, those movies made $7.1 million and $5.8 million, respectively.

“F9” released during the pandemic, when around 80% of theaters were still shuttered, giving “Fast X” a shaky outlook in the U.S. However, international sales have played a major part in the “Fast and Furious” global box office hauls.

“Fast X” is targeting $220 million overseas in its first weekend. After costing $340 million to produce and $100 million to promote, “Fast X” will need to keep its foot on the gas after it opens to net a large profit.