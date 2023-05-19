Phil Jones will leave Manchester United when his contract expires this summer, after a “very difficult” few years because of injuries.

The 31-year-old, who has been capped 27 times by England, made 229 appearances for United and scored six goals.

The defender joined in 2011 from Blackburn Rovers and was part of the Premier League-winning team in 2012-13.

His final appearance for United came in a 3-0 win over Brentford at the end of last season, and he has been sidelined with injury during this campaign.