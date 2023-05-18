The Ministry of Health is currently hosting a two-day workshop designed to get departments across the public service to utilize communication for behaviour change as a tool to inform projects and initiatives.

The event is taking place at the Kingstown Baptist Church and is being facilitated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), through funding by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). It forms part of a regional thrust, as similar workshops have been held across the Caribbean.

Social and Behaviour Change Specialist with UNICEF, Dr. Lisa McClean-Trotman said the recent pandemic brought to the fore, the importance of utilizing social and behaviour change initiatives.

Chief Health Promotions Officer, Shanika John said the Ministry of Health recognizes the importance of equipping the various ministries with this type of training as it would certainly be useful.

Communication for Social and Behaviour Change is utilised heavily in the implementation of health-related campaigns across the world.