After three movies in four years, “The Expendables” waited more than nine to unleash its latest adventure, likely a testament to the poorly received youth movement introduced in the third film.

Unfortunately the Expendables 4 has set an unwanted record for the franchise, becoming the lowest-rated in the series so far on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, which hit cinemas today (September 22), has only managed to land a 15% rating with critics on the site.

That’s less than half of the rating of Expendables 3, which had a 31% rating.

The first and second installments were rated 41% and 67%, respectively.

Expendables 4 stars Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture, Megan Fox and 50 Cent.

The plot sees Stallone’s Barney Ross return to lead his team on another deadly mission to save the world.

This time, the team are taking down mercenary Suarto Rahmat (played by The Raid’s Iko Uwais), who is after some nuclear warheads on behalf of Ocelot, a mysterious villain who Barney failed to take down 25 years ago.