The Everything Vincy Plus Expo is set for October 26th to the 29th, and with the success of last year’s Expo, the organizers, Invest SVG, intend to put on an even bigger and more elaborate production.

This year, the Expo will be moved to the northern end of the ET Joshua tarmac, a move that will allow for more businesses to be on display at this year’s event.

As well as excellent products and services from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana’s great exports will also be on display.

Invest SVG’s CEO Glen Beache said that he is happy about the inclusion of plus aspect of the expo. Mr. Beache said this inclusion of Guyana means that there is expansion taking place, an expansion that he says will Vincentian products taken overseas to be showcased.

“I’m happy with the plus part of Everything Vincy, because it means that we’re expanding. It’s not just about St. Vincent and the Grenadines, we have other products to show from around the Caribbean, and the region is one of our most important aspects; and as we move forward it means that we are going to be looking for the opportunity to take some of our producers overseas to show what we have,” Mr. Beache said.

First implemented in October 2017, the Everything Vincy Plus Expo is spearheaded by Invest SVG, the initiative fits in line with one of the investment agency’s mandates of furthering export development within St. Vincent and the Grenadines – an essential component in the nation’s overall economic growth.