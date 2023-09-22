Jason Roy has turned down a call-up to play for England in its one-day series against Ireland. This has lead to Tom-Kohler Cadmore being called up instead.

29 year old Kohler-Cadmore replaces Joe Root, who will rest for the last two matches against Ireland before the World Cup.

Opener Jason Roy was dropped from the World Cup squad in favour of Harry Brook.

He could yet be asked to be a reserve for the World Cup squad, with a decision on that yet to be made.

Roy, 33, was a member of the England squad that won the World Cup in 2019.