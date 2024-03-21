There has been an error made in Vybz Kartel’s case according to former Prime Minister of Jamaica, PJ Patterson.

Patterson along with fellow attorney, Hugh Small said that Jamaican courts have now dealt with the issue pertaining to jury tempering in the case.

They revealed a 1983 precedent that appeared to miss the defense attorneys, prosecutors and the judges of the lower court, appeal court and the Privy Council, UrbanIslandz.com reports.

While the Jury tampering matter is not unknown to the public, the pair of King’s Counsels described the circumstances as unfortunate and provided a legal precedent that may have kept the case from going to the Privy Council.

Due to the 1983 precedent that was evidenced in The Gleaner Company Limited and John Hearne v Michael Manley case. The country’s Director of Public Prosecution, Paula Llewellyn, has revealed that her office has no choice but to ask the Court of Appeal to order a retrial in the interests of justice and the constitutional mandate of her office.