David Warner was among a number of big names to miss out on selection at The Hundred draft.

But former Australia captain Meg Lanning will appear in the women’s competition for the first time after being drafted by London Spirit.

Andrew Flintoff’s Northern Superchargers took West Indies left-hander Nicholas Pooran with the first pick of the men’s draft.

Birmingham Phoenix picked England’s Amy Jones first in the women’s draft.

The 30-year-old wicketkeeper returns to Edgbaston on the maximum £50,000 women’s contract having rejected her retention offer to enter the draft.