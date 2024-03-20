The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is carrying out investigations into a series of reports of burglaries where Vincentian national Sjada Daniel is a person of interest.

According to a wanted bulleting from the RSVGPF; Daniel is a labourer of Prospect, who is slim built, has oval face, thin lips, is 6’3” in height, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

The police force is soliciting the public’s assistance in locating Sjada Daniel. If seen, persons are asked to contact any police station or the Assistant Commissioner Police in Charge of Crimes at 457-1211 ext. 4816 or the Officer in charge of the South Central Division at 458-4200. Calls would be treated confidentially.

Police in their wanted bulletin warned that Daniel is to be approached with caution.