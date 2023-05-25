Grenada’s island of Carriacou which recently experienced island-wide power outages due to a fire at a power plant and then generator issues, is now facing another challenge as electricity will now have to be rotated to different parts of the island.

Grenada Electricity Services Ltd (Grenlec) in a statement says on the evening of May 23, the generator that had been overheating at Grenlec’s Carriacou Power Plant was forced out of service because of further technical difficulties.

The unit that is temporarily out of service is the larger of the two generators that had been supplying electricity to the Island in the aftermath of the fire at the Plant on April 28.

This loss of additional generation resulted in an islandwide outage. This new development means that the load shedding schedule published by Grenlec will not be implemented.

Instead, electricity will be rotated to different parts of the island with priority being given to emergency facilities and commercial centres.