Jamaica’s Portmore police have charged a 15-year-old boy of Bridgeport in Portmore, St Catherine with the stabbing death of his 19-year-old brother, Norlando McDonald, at their home on Saturday, May 20.

Reports from the police are that the brothers were at home when an argument developed between them, during which the 15-year-old stabbed his brother.

McDonald was assisted to a hospital, where he died while being treated.

The teen was arrested and charged with murder after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

A court date is being finalised for him.