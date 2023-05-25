The World Pediatric Project (WPP) has received praise from this nation’s Minister of Tourism Carlos James for their continued service to not just St. Vincent and the Grenadines but to the wider region.

Minister James was at the time speaking on Star FM, where he applauded not just the visiting specialists, but the local doctors and medical staff that support their mission.

“I want to give a special shout out to the medical team of the World Pediatric Project and also all of the local staff of professionals who are also giving support to them. Very often we big up the specialists who come in, but they are also supported by a team of medical doctors and nurses and administrative personnel on the ground who ensure that they’re able to execute the surgeries successfully,” he said.

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) completed its first scoliosis clinic for the year on Sunday, May 14th 2023. The clinic was held at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and a total of 37 children were assessed by the WPP scoliosis team.