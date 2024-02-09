Former US President Donald Trump has won the Nevada Republican caucus by a large margin.

The only other person whose name was on the ballot was Ryan Binkley, a pastor and businessman.

It means Mr Trump will take all Nevada’s 26 delegates, the system used by the parties to determine their presidential candidate.

Initial results showed the former president gaining over 99% of the vote.

He has now won contests in three states – Nevada, Iowa and New Hampshire – making him the presumptive Republican candidate in November’s general election.

He also won a Republican caucus in the US Virgin Islands, an unincorporated territory.

Donald Trump’s only serious challenger left in the race, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, had opted not to take part in the Nevada caucus and to appear in the state’s primary vote instead.