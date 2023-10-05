Drake has shocked fans all over the world with the release of his new track “8AM In Charlotte”.

He dropped a music video for the new track at midnight. The video sees his son Adonis explaining the iconic GOAT drawing which is featured on the cover art of Drake’s upcoming album “For All The Dogs”.

Throughout the song, Drake is sounding as focused as ever with some incredible bars. Moreover, the production has a nice piano passage with some chopped-up vocal samples. It is a great beat that Drizzy sounds extremely comfortable over.

It is one of those songs that will likely become a classic within the artist’s discography.

Drake is the best-selling rapper in the world these days, and that won’t be changing anytime soon. Currently, he is in the midst of a tour, and he is also in the midst of an album rollout.