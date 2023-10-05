Vincy Jewels lost one game against Grenada and won another against Dominica on Wednesday in the ECCB International Netball Series.

Vincy Jewels lost their morning game in a nail-biter 33 – 34, to reduce their chances of retaining the title won in Dominica in 2022. The Vincy Jewels led the first two quarters but conceded that lead to the Grenadians in the third and fourth quarters.

In the evening game against Dominica, the Vincy Jewels ran away with the victory and secured second spot on the standings 16 points, four behind the first placed Grenada on 20 points, and two games to go.

Vincy Jewels’ remaining games are against Montserrat and Saint Lucia in the ECCB International Netball Series Open division, and against Barbados in the Invitational division.