There are several projects in the works for St. Vincent and the Grenadines that will be executed through assistance from the Republic of India.

High Commissioner of the Republic of India to St Vincent and the Grenadines Shankar Balahandran outlined these projects during a handing over ceremony on Monday.

“Our partnership extends to projects such as the construction of a learning resource centre at Mt. Bentick Georgetown, with an Indian assistance to the tune of US $1 million, and the provision of missionaries to support small and medium enterprises, enhancing employment opportunities and product marketability through technology, also with an Indian assistance of US $1 million. India has also extended a US $10 million line of credit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for any eligible projects,” he said.

He also noted that India offers scholarships to SVG as part of their partnership. He said that India stands ready to share expertise and knowledge with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.