Drake’s creativity knows no bounds as the rapper reveals that he is releasing an accompanying album, For All The Dogs, to match his upcoming poetry book.

The rapper announced that he was releasing his first-ever published poetry book on Saturday and later posted a message where he seemed to hint that he was releasing music to accompany the artistic piece.

The rapper has been advertising his Kenza Samir co-authored book, which is said to be a poetry collection named Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, by Aubrey Drake Graham and Kenza Samir.

The book announcement has been featured in advertisements in the daily papers- New York Post, Los Angeles Times, and Houston Chronicle and sends fans to a website via a QR code, “titlesruineverything” where hints of a musical release can be found.

“I made an album to go with the book,” Drake wrote on the site. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS,” a message read.