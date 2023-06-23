Following the issuance of a tropical storm warning the Ministry of Education has announced that CAPE examinations scheduled for today Friday June 23rd will not go ahead as planned.

Chief Education Officer Kay Martin-Jack earlier this morning made the announcement alongside an official press release being put out.

“The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation with due consideration for the safety and wellbeing of our students, considering the issuance of state of lockdown, recognizes that it is virtually impossible to persist with the scheduled CAPE examinations for today Friday June 23rd 2023,” she said.

The Chief Education Officer went on to say that public will be given further information in the future.

“The public will be provided with subsequent communication regarding arranges determined to be in the best interest of all stakeholders, and I think that is self explanatory because we would not want our students to be at a disadvantage” she said.

Chief Education Officer says safety of students is a priority as CAPE exams are postponed.