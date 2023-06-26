Barcelona has signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer after his departure from treble winners Manchester City with the German midfielder signing a two-year contract, the La Liga club said.

The 32-year-old has a contract until June 2025 with an option for a further year, while the Spanish champions also said on Monday they had included a buyout clause of 400 million euros ($436 million).

Gundogan left City after captaining the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league titles.