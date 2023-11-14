Canadian rapper Drake has announced the return of his “It’s All A Blur” tour for 2024.

The tour comes back this time around, featuring Drake’s longtime collaborator J Cole.

According to information posted by Drizzy on Instagram, the event, dubbed the “It’s All A Blur Tour: Big As The What?” will start on January 18, 2024, and conclude on March 27, 2024.

On his website, Drake dropped the dates, locations, and tickets for those who are ready to book for the event. The first event will see him and J. Cole performing in Denver, Colorado, before going on to Texas, Oklahoma, New Orleans, Florida, Tennessee, and concluding in Birmingham, Alabama.

J. Cole and Drake recently released their song “First Person Shooter,” on his “For All The Dogs” album. The song also peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and gave his first J. Cole No. 1 single.