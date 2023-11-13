The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Kenecia Morgan, a fifteen (15) year-old Aldelphi Secondary School Student from Lowmans Windward.

According to her grandmother, Kenecia left home on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 5:30 a.m., dressed in her school uniform to attend school in New Adelphi and she has not returned home since.

Kenecia is 4 feet 8 inches tall, with a narrow face, fair complexion, a slim build, and straight hair worn in a bun. If seen, please call 911/999 or 457-1211 or the Biabou Police Station at 458-0239 or the Officer in charge of South-Central Division at 458-4200 or contact any police station or police officer you’re comfortable speaking with.

Police have given the assurance that all information received would be treated confidentially.

Taiwan National Day Celebration

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here