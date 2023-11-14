Carlos Alcaraz has suffered a loss at the hands of Alexender Zverev in his ATP Finals debut.

This is the first time that the 20-year-old Spaniard has lost three matches in a row since March 2021, when he was ranked outside the world’s top 100.

According to BBC Sport, world number two Alcaraz missed last year’s tournament with an abdominal injury and was making his debut at the season-ending men’s event for the world’s top eight players.

He had been hampered by foot and back problems last month and lost in his opening match at the Paris Masters on his return from injury.

His shaky form continued on Monday as he struggled for consistency on the fast indoor hard court against Zverev.