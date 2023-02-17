Beenie Man’s classic Girls Dem Sugar is the backbone of Don Toliver’s latest single 4 Me – a groovy Hip Hop/R&B tune from the American rapper’s upcoming album, Lovesick.

Produced by The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo), Girls Dem Sugar, which featured Mýa, had appeared on the Dancehall superstar’s Grammy-Award-winning album Art and Life in 2000. The song was a smash hit that year, peaking at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, and No. 13 on the UK Singles chart.

Released on February 15, the new track, which is produced by Wheezy and Sean Momberger, aims to capture some of the allure of the original.

It samples The Neptunes’ memorable stuttering riddim and Beenie’s vocals and adlibs throughout, while Toliver’s girlfriend, American-Columbian singer Kali Uchis, recreates Mýa’s sultry post-chorus.

Toliver’s Lovesick album is slated for release on February 24.

The rapper is known for his RIAA platinum-certified songs, After Party and No Idea, as well as Flocky Flocky with Travis Scott, Honest with Justin Bieber, and HAD ENOUGH with Quavo and Offset.