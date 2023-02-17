Pace bowler Ollie Robinson says he will be “ready” if he is asked to lead England’s attack when James Anderson and Stuart Broad retire.

Anderson and Broad joined Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne on 1,001 wickets in Tests played together on day two of the first Test against New Zealand.

Robinson picked up 4-54 as New Zealand was bowled out for 306 before England moved to 79-2, a lead of 98.

Sussex’s Robinson was the pick of the bowlers in good batting conditions on a hot afternoon in Mount Maunganui.

In his 15th Test, he took his career tally to 64 wickets at an average of 19.60.