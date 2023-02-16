A national Farmer Assistance program is set to be launched here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday February 21st 2023.

The launch of the program was announced by Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar. He said this launch follows over 1,000 consultations with food producers throughout SVG.

“We have spoken to several farm owners and we will be opening the registration for assistance. Farmers, you have lands, very important, you have some money to start the replanting process but you need a little assistance,” Caesar said.

The Agriculture Minister goes on to thank the donors of the funds that made the program possible.

“I want to thank the donors for providing the sum of $800,000 to be made available to the farmers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” he said.

Minister Caesar said that following the launch of the program, there will be various points of registration throughout SVG.

The launch of the National Farmer Assistance program will take place on Tuesday February 21st at Troumaca Primary School a 4:30 PM.

Minister Caesar said that it is his Ministry’s goal to; by the end of this year have approximately 250 young farmers mechanize the production on their farms.