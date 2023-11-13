Reggae Singer Derrick Morgan is suing his daughter, fellow reggae singer Ifrica for defamation.

The legal action comes following Ifrica’s allegations that the 83-year-old ska artiste raped her when she was younger.

The allegations, which were made months ago shocked many, as they connected her reggae hit “Daddy Don’t Touch Me There”, to the situation.

In a statement posted by the Jamaica Star and other outlets, the family says they are being represented by attorney-at-law Charles Ganga-Singh to file a defamation suit against Ifrica, whose real name is Ventrice Latoya Morgan.

Queen Ifrica claimed that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Morgan as a young adult when she stayed over at his house. She had explained that she was just reconnecting with her father and trusted him when she was convinced by him to spend the night since it was too late for her to go home, according Dancehallmag.com.

However, a statement from Morgan’s family posted to his Instagram account denied the allegations. Family members have also gone on record to disparage Queen Ifrica as someone who is suffering from mental illness. However, the artiste said she has never been diagnosed with a mental illness.