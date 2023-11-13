England’s Managing Director Rob Key has put the blame on himself for England’s team’s failure at the Cricket World Cup in India.

He said his decision to prioritize test matches over the 50-over format ultimately lead to their poor performance.

The defending champions’ hopes of reaching the semi-finals were ended by six defeats in their first seven games, BBC Sport reports.

Key spoke at length to the media on Sunday morning, 12 hours after England exited the World Cup with a consolation victory against Pakistan in Kolkata.

England’s managing director Key defended captain Jos Buttler and gave coach Matthew Mott his “full backing”, while conceding he had not allowed them to prepare with their best team.