St. Vincent and the Grenadines has become the first Eastern Caribbean country to join the School Meals Coalition; a global Member State-led initiative established to promote school health and nutrition.

An article by St. Vincent Times state that the goal of the School Meals Coalition aims to ensure that every child is given the opportunity to receive a healthy, nutritious meal in school by 2030.

The Coalition brings together 88 governments, the United Nations (UN), civil society, the private sector, and academia to enforce actions to re-establish, improve, and scale-up school meal programs.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was officially welcomed as a new member of the coalition at a Global Summit which was held in Paris this year, which was attended by Minister of Education Curtis King, and Permanent Secretary in the Education Ministry Myccle Burke.

The World Food Program (WFP) conducted an official mission here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in April this year, in response to the Government’s thrust to strengthen the delivery and quality of school meals across the country.

This mission led to SVG becoming part of the School Meals Coalition.