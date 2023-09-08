Reported cases of the mosquito borne disease Dengue Fever in the Dominican Republic have surpassed 6,000.

As a result of this health officials in the country have ramped up surveillance and mosquito eradication efforts to keep numbers from rising further.

The Dominican Republic’s Minister of Health Dr. Daniel Rivera urged islanders to do their part to eliminate breeding grounds for the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which is the vector for dengue.

According to the island’s Vice Minister of Collective Health, Dr Eladio Pérez approximately 77.8% of reported cases are in individuals under the age of 19 years.

Measures such as public education as well as placing larvicides in water containers and spraying, have been taken by public health officials, Loop News reports.

Vice Minister Pérez said there has been some success in the anti-dengue campaign as the numbers of infections are below expectations.