Antigua and Barbuda’s drivers are being urged to slow down when using the nation’s roads as they record their 6th road fatality of 2023.

Police Constable Robert Dyer, the twin island nation’s 6th road fatality of 2023 died on Monday while riding his motorcycle on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

According to Loop News, Dyer was traveling from East to West, when he collided with an SUV that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Government has expressed concern about the number of road accidents and fatalities in the country, discussing the matter during the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

A note from the cabinet meeting said the government “urges all road users to exercise greater care, to slow down, and to abide by the speed limits. Speed kills, the Cabinet reminds, and death is irreversible”.