A 42 year old security guard is now dead following an altercation involving a rum bottle and a fisherman.

According to police, on Tuesday September 5th, 53 year old fisherman of Calliaqua, Joel Ashton was charged with the offence of manslaughter.

Ashton is accused of causing the death of Cameron Alexander by striking him in his head with a Sunset Rum Bottle during an altercation.

The deceased was a 42-year-old Security Guard of Campden Park.

The incident occurred in Lowmans Bay at about 5:15 p.m. on 26th August 2023. Cameron died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on August 30th 2023.

Ashton appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on arraignment where the indictable charge was read to him. He was not required to plead and was ordered to be remanded in custody at His Majesty’s Prison to await a Preliminary Inquiry.