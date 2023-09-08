Demarai Gray has left Everton to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

The fee has not been disclosed but reports suggest the 27-year-old Jamaica winger has moved for £8m on a four-year deal.

Gray was rebuked by Everton boss Sean Dyche after seeming to criticise his manager on social media after a switch to Fulham failed to go through.

Gray did not play for Everton this season and had also been linked with a move to Turkish side Besiktas before completing the switch to Saudi Arabia, where the transfer window closes on Thursday.