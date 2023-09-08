The son of Dancehall artiste Shenseea, has started his career in modeling, hitting the New York runway for the first time.

Rajeiro Lee, who is already a brand ambassador for Chubby Soft Drinks and fashion house BabyBop Kids Store was among hundreds of other celebrity children who took to the runway.

Shenseea shared a video of her young model busting out superstar athlete Usain Bolt’s signature pose before returning to the back, as his mom shouts “I’m your biggest fan”.

Rajeiro is seven years old and is a celebrity in his own right, having accompanied his mother to the red carpet in the past and also regularly appearing in her videos and on social media.

For his other runways fits, Shenseea’s “little star” stepped out in a Converse Logo Sports Jacket and Shorts set, and a Lucky Green Jordan Essentials Printed Tee and Shorts set.

Rookie USA is a kids-only premium retail brand, focused on ages 4-12 years old with an emphasis on apparel, accessories, and footwear. The 2023 fashion show collection featured global brands such as Nike, Levi’s, Jordan, Converse, and Hurley.

He resides in Jamaica but appears to have traveled to the U.S. for the show.