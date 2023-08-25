The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says a number of irregularities were noted for the 2023 exam period, with cell phone use remaining one of their biggest issues.

At a news conference for the official release of the results of the 2023 CXC exams, Director of Operations at the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Dr Nicole Manning said candidates this year took cellular phones and used it in the exam, and not only to had it in their bags but literally on their person and utilising it.

Dr Manning said CXC has also seen the introduction of smartwatches, which is another cause for concern.

She said the Council is doing a full review of its regulation to ensure all these devices are also noted.

Meanwhile, on the topic of candidate absenteeism, Dr Manning said CXC views this situation with disappointment this year.