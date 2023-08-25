The financial services sector, particularly those involved in loans departments are being urged to take those in the creative industry with solid business plans serious.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James made this call during the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC)’s prize giving ceremony on Monday night. He said that there significant opportunities within the creative industry for persons to earn a living.

“There are significant opportunities there for you to earn, and I want the business community as well, the financial services sector, those who are involved in loans, when creatives come to you and they have a developed business plan, take them seriously. Let us allow them to invest in themselves and their product because this part, and this component of our civilization is important so that we remain grounded and holistically balanced as a Vincentian people,” he said.

Minister James gave the assurance, as Minister with responsibility for culture he will continue to work to ensure that there avenues and opportunities for creatives to benefit significantly, saying this will be married with the tourism product, a move that he said augurs well for the future culture and the arts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.