A 24-year-old man was killed in a confrontation with police in Trinidad and Tobago.

Police said that officers of the Morvant division were conducting operations in the district when they observed Jeremiah Hackett standing along the roadway.

On seeing the officers, Hackett turned around and attempted to run.

This aroused the suspicion of the officers and he was pursued.

However, the officers said that upon reaching a concrete structure of the roadway, Hackett pulled out a firearm.

The officers, in keeping with the use of force policy and fearful for their lives, shot at the 24-year-old, striking him multiple times.

He fell to the ground, dropping the weapon.

It was seized and was found to be a Tang Folio pistol loaded with 12 rounds of .45mm ammunition.

The injured man was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, however, he succumbed to his wounds at about 4.55 pm that day.