The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) has launched investigations on learning of a possible paper leak on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

In a press release issued on May 17th at 5:12pm, CXC indicated it “is aware of the concerns that the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC®) Math Paper 02 which was written on that day was leaked.

“This matter is of great concern to us, we have commenced our investigations and will make a definitive statement once the investigation is completed. In the meantime, candidates can rest assured that this matter is being treated with the highest urgency.” The CXC stated

The topic is making waves on Caribbean social media. Some are saying that the leak occurred in two territories however, CXC in its statement did not indicate if the investigations are in specific markets at this time.