Delegations from the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Member States will convene in Geneva, Switzerland for the 76th World Health Assembly.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ delegation is being led by Minister of Health St Clair Prince, and comprises Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache and Head of Health Security, Donna Bascombe.

The delegation left the state on May 17, 2023. The international forum runs from 21st -30th May 2023 and will examine Post Covid-19 issues, Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD’s), Mental Health as well as new and re-emerging issues related to health security.

While in Geneva, Minister Prince will also attend the CARICOM and Commonwealth Ministers meeting, which will also be held there.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO).