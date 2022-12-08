The Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced the dates for its 2023 regional examinations beginning in January.

In a statement, the institution that provides regional and internationally recognised secondary school leaving examinations, said the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) will be held between January 4 to 31, followed by the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA), May 4 to 5.

In addition, students will sit the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) from May 8 to June 23, with the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) again taking place between May 8 to June 16.

The Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) will be held between June 19 to 22.

CXC said that 2023 Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) assessments will be conducted between April and September, with specific dates to be determined in collaboration with participating Ministries of Education.