All is set for the Central Leeward Secondary School to defend their double secondary schools football titles on Sunday at the Victoria Park. This, after the semi finals of the 2022 Inter Secondary Football Championships were played on Wednesday afternoon.

At the Sion Hill Playing Field, the Central Leeward Warriors won both their junior and senior semi final matches against the West St. George Lions, and the St. Martin’s Secondary respectively. Two goals from Shane Miller and one from Dorson Joseph gave the junior Warriors a 3-1 victory. Tyler Lewis netted for West St. George.

The senior game was not as easy a win to secure, as both teams were level at 1-1 at the end of full time. Rahju Benjamin opened the scoring for Central Leeward, before Jolano Joseph equalized for St. Martin’s. After penalties, Central Leeward narrowly came out on top 4-3.

Championship Sunday will kick off at 3 pm at the Victoria Park, with the Primary Schools Championship game, whose finalists will be decided on Thursday afternoon, after C.W. Prescod takes on Sion Hill Government, and the Grenadines juggernaut, Paget Farm faces the Chateaubelair Methodist from 1 pm at the Richmond Hill Playing Field. This will be followed by Bishop’s College taking on Central Leeward in the junior division final at 4, then the senior division championship, which will be a all Leeward affair, between Central Leeward Secondary and Petit Bordel.