Colombia set up a Women’s World Cup quarter-final against England with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Jamaica.

Catalina Usme, who captained Colombia in Melbourne, curled home the decisive strike in the 51st minute.

It was the first goal Jamaica had conceded at the tournament after 321 minutes of play, but they could not find a response.

This is the first time Colombia have reached the last eight of the Women’s World Cup.

They will face European champions England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday.