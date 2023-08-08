Two tech groups have backed TikTok in its lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of a Montana state ban on the use of the short video-sharing app before it takes effect on January 1.

NetChoice, a national trade association that includes major tech platforms, and the Chamber of Progress, a tech-industry coalition, said in a joint court filing that “Montana’s effort to cut Montanans off from the global network of TikTok users ignores and undermines the structure, design, and purpose of the internet”.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, filed a suit in May seeking to block the first-of-its-kind US state ban, arguing it violates the First Amendment free speech rights of the company and users.

A hearing on TikTok’s request for a preliminary injunction is set for October 12.

TikTok, which is used by more than 150 million Americans, has faced growing calls from United States lawmakers for a nationwide ban over concerns about possible Chinese government influence.